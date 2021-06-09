HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredFrancis Ngannou talks fighter pay after Mayweather Paul: ‘What are we doing wrong?’

Floyd Mayweather cracks Logan Paul

featuredResults: Floyd Mayweather holds Logan Paul under water for eight rounds

featuredUFC Vegas 28 Main Card Results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik gets back on track with buzzer beater knockout of Augusto Sakai

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul weigh-in and face-offs | Video

‘The Ultimate Fighter 29’ Episode 2 Recap

June 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

The second episode of “The Ultimate Fighter 29” aired Tuesday. The season consists of middleweights and bantamweights coached by featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former title challenger Brian Ortega. Team Ortega got off to a solid start in the first episode securing the first middleweight win of the season.

For the first bantamweight bout of the season, Ortega put his second 135-pound pick Liudvik Sholinian (9-1-1) against Team Volkanovski’s first team selection Mitch Raposo (5-0).

The Fight: Liudvik Sholinian vs. Mitch Raposo

Raposo was light on his feet and connected with combinations in the opening round. He appeared to be the faster of the two fighters and was able to land and retreat effectively. Team Volkanovski’s first pick won the first round but wasn’t able to put Sholinian in any danger.

In the second round, Sholinian turned the tides with his takedowns and wrestling ability. He secured a takedown and took Raposo’s back, but Raposo fought his way back to his feet. Sholinian kept the pressure on and put Raposo back on the canvas.

With each fighter winning a round, the bout went into a third round to determine the winner. Sholinian was able to get Raposo to the ground early in the frame, but Raposo scrambled and was able to briefly take Sholinian’s back. Sholinian was able to fend off a submission attempt and regain top control.

The referee stood the fighters up in the closing moments of the round. Sholinian quickly secured a takedown. Raposo tried to threaten with a guillotine choke but was unsuccessful.

After three rounds of fighting, the judges scored the bout for Sholinian giving Team Ortega its second win and eliminating Team Volkanovski’s first bantamweight pick.

Boxing – MMA Crossover: Part 1 – Boxers who have fought MMA

Next Week’s Match-up

Coach Volkanovski was able to select the next bout after Ortega selected the first two matches. Volkanovski selected his first middleweight pick, undefeated Ryder Newman (3-1) to face Team Ortega’s second middleweight pick Tresean Gore (3-0).

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA