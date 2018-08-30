The Ultimate Fighter 28 Recap: First-Round Knockout Kicks Off Season

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters, the 28th installment of the UFC reality series, premiered on Wednesday featuring heavyweights and female featherweights hoping to fight their way into a UFC contract.

Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and contender Kelvin Gastelum, both former TUF winners, coach opposite one another and will meet inside the octagon later this year.

Team Selections

After evaluating the athletes, Whittaker and Gastelum selected their teams for the season. UFC president Dana White flipped a coin to decide which coach would get to pick the first fighter and which would get to decide the first matchup. Gastelum won the coin toss and opted to pick the first fight giving Whittaker the first fighter selection.

Whittaker’s first team pick was Anderson da Silva while Gastelum selected Ben Sosoli. Whittaker’s first female featherweight choice was Julija Stoliarenko and Gastelum went with Macy Chiasson. For his second heavyweight selection, Whittaker chose Juan Francisco Espino Diepa while Gastelum picked Maurice Greene. Leah Letson was picked as Whittaker’s second female featherweight while Gastelum opted to go with Pannie Kianzad. For his third heavyweight selection, Whittaker chose Michel Batista while Gastelum selected Josh Parisian. Larissa Pacheco was chosen as Whittaker’s third female featherweight while Bea Malecki went to Team Gastelum. Przemyslaw Mysiala was Whittaker’s final heavyweight pick leaving Gastelum with Justin Frazier. Whittaker’s final female selection was Katharina Lehner leaving Marciea Allen as Gastelum’s final choice.

After the team selections, Gastelum announced the first bout. He selected Maurice Greene to take on Team Whittaker’s Przemyslaw Mysiala.

The Fight: Maurice Greene (5-2) vs. Przemyslaw Mysiala (22-9-1)

Greene had a size and reach advantage over Mysiala and exploited it from the beginning of the fight. Greene closed the distance behind his jab and used his size to out muscle Mysiala in the clinch. Greene hurt Mysiala with a front kick to the face but Mysiala covered and circled away. Seconds later Greene landed a knee that wobbled his opponent. Mysiala fell to the ground and Greene hammered away with right hands. Mysiala worked his way back to his feet but was met with an uppercut that rendered him unconscious.

“The game plan with Maurice vs Przemyslaw, it went exactly as planned. Using his long range to keep the fight standing and using that good athleticism as well and that is what he did. He capitalized on his good opening where he saw the uppercut and finished the fight. That was a big boost of a morale for the team and I was really happy and it was a good way to set the tone for the season,” said Gastelum.

“My plan for this fight was to stay on the outside. He is a lot shorter than me and he has some good grappling and wrestling, so I just wanted to use my range and my reach. I just love living with my teammates, Team Gastelum is awesome. We mesh well, honestly the whole cast really gets along. No matter who my opponent is next I know we will have a good game plan, but every fight in this house is a tough fight,” said Greene following the first-round finish.

“With team Whittaker we do a lot of training specific, like he is a little bigger then me and a little bit longer range and I was trying to close the distance and use my over hook because I have a powerful over hook. But I think his range and his size is just too big. I am shortest guy and I’m even the shortest when I fight at light heavyweight. I was doing my best to try and knock him down and I could feel a big weight difference. I am going to be here and train and take what I can from this experience and if another opportunity presents itself I will be here for it,” said Mysiala after the loss.

First Female Featherweight Fight Announced

With Greene’s win, Gastelum retained matchmaking control and called on Pannie Kianzad to take on Team Whittaker’s Katharina Lehner in the first women’s featherweight bout of the season.