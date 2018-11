The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale: Juan Espino vs. Justin Frazier Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

Justin Frazier faces Juan Espino in the Season 28 finale of The Ultimate Fighter on Friday night with the winner walking away with a UFC contract.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, Nov. 30, for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale Full Live Results. The first preliminary bout is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.