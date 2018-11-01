The Ultimate Fighter 28 Episode 8 Recap: Semi-Final Bouts Announced

Episode 8 of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters featured the final bout of the quarter-finals between female featherweights Macy Chiasson and Larissa Pacheco. Following the fight, UFC president Dana White announced the semi-final round match-ups.

Heading into the fight, Team Whittaker led the competition 4-3 over Team Gastelum. Chiasson looked to even the score while Pacheco planned to give Team Whittaker a commanding lead heading into the next round.

The Fight: Macy Chiasson vs. Larissa Pacheco

After a brief striking exchange to start the opening round, Pacheco closed the distance and tripped Chiasson to the ground. Chiasson quickly got back to her feet and secured a takedown on her own. He delivered heavy shots causing Pacheco to scramble. Chiasson was able to take the Brazilian’s back. She flattened Pacheco out and unleashed a steady dose of punches. With Pacheco not intelligently defending herself, the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

“I came in wanting to use my long and dynamic type of style. I knew that the number one thing that girls try and do with me is take me against the cage and try and take me down. But going into this camp with team Gastelum they have prepared me for literally every single aspect of the fight.

“I felt extremely comfortable going in there, of course I was nervous, I mean fighting in The Ultimate Fighter is the biggest thing I have ever done. She has had 14 fights and I’ve only had two. I didn’t think it was going to be an easy fight at all. I knew when we got in there she was ready to throw and honestly that is one of my favorite things. If my opponent is down to throw I am down to throw,” said Chiasson following the TKO win.

“We knew Macy was just very very ferocious . She comes forward, she is a pressure fighter and we felt that she was the better fighter for that fight and we were confident coming in,” said Coach Kevlin Gastelum after the victory. “She went in there had a tough go in the beginning but then I felt like Larissa got tired and gave up position in one of those guillotines and that’s when Macy was able to capitalize, mount her and ultimately get the finish.”

“It’s good to be part of the team, everyone is working together with me for my fight. I arrived here prepared, up to a certain point and have nothing bad to say about the team. I came here to do what I did, I didn’t really have a chance to really show it . I am going to live the rest of it out and see what happens,” said Pacheco following the loss.

Semi-Final Bouts Announced

After talking to the coaches, UFC president Dana White decided the semi-final round match-ups. With the team competition even, no fighter had to face a teammate. The first semi-final bout will be between heavyweights Michel Batista of Team Whittaker and Team Gastelum’s Justin Frazier. The second semi-final match will be between Team Whittaker’s Julija Stoliarenko and Team Gastelum’s Pannie Kianzad. The second heavyweight match-up will be between rivals Juan Francisco Dieppa and Team Gastelum’s Maurice Green. The last semi-final bout will be between female featherweights Leah Letson of Team Whittaker and Macy Chiasson.