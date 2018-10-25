The Ultimate Fighter 28 Episode 7 Recap: Team Whittaker Takes the Lead

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters returned on Wednesday with the seventh episode of the season. The episode featured the last quarter-finals heavyweight bout as Team Gastelum’s Ben Sosoli took on Team Whittaker’s Juan Francisco Dieppa.

Team Gastelum won the first three fights of the season but Team Whittaker rebounded by winning the next three bouts.

The Fight: Ben Sosoli vs. Juan Francisco Dieppa

The game plans for each fighter couldn’t have been more different. Dieppa wanted to get the fight to the ground as quickly as possible while Sosoli was looking to win the fight on his feet by knockout. It was Dieppa that was able to execute his strategy.

Within the first minute of the opening round Dieppa put Sosoli on his back. He maintained top position while landing punches and elbows from the half guard position. In the closing seconds of the round Sosoli scrambled to his feet but was quickly slammed back to the canvas.

Round 2 looked almost identical to the first frame. Dieppa ducked under and punch and took Sosoli down 30 seconds into the round. Dieppa stayed comfortable in Sosoli’s half guard and delivered short punches and elbows for the duration of the round earning a clear-cut unanimous decision.

“My plan was to dominate the fight, through ground and pound. Since Ben is a little guy, I knew if I took him down he would get up really fast. Ben is also really strong so my whole plan was to control the tempo of the fight and keep everything at a slower pace and to ground and pound the s*** out of him,” said Dieppa following the win.

“The situation of living in the TUF house is pretty complicated. You find your roommate and you become friends and on top of that I am fighting a guy I really like but I have to do this to fulfill my dream of being a UFC fighter. For other guys I have a different strategy. This was my strategy for the strongest fighter and striker. I will look at my next opponent and see what is the best,” added the Australian.

“My prep was awesome. The whole team are a lot fitter then they seem. We work on the same things, we’ve got really good strikers, really good grapplers. We knew what they were going to try and do. We were trying to get a finish, they’re just trying to get a win. The fight could have only gone two ways. I was going to knock him out or he was going to lay on me until he ran out of time,” said Sosloi after the loss.

“I knew what he was going to do but I thought I worked it enough to stop it but I obviously didn’t. So I’ve got to start training again tomorrow. That is never going to happen to me again in any fight. I am going to work my a** off in jiu-jitsu and wrestling everyday for the rest of my life and I’m not going to let anyone do that to me again.”

“It was a picture perfect fight. Following the game plan, staying on the outside not engaging in the shots until he wanted to take him down, went for the takedown, controlled him on top and beat him up. That’s all there is to it,” said Coach Robert Whittaker after fourth consecutive team win.

Next Fight Announcement

Only two fighters havn’t competed in the quarter-final round, women’s featherweights Macy Chiasson of Team Gastelum and Team Whittaker’s Larissa Pacheco. Coach Whittaker announced the matchup and the two faced off in the cage.