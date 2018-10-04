The Ultimate Fighter 28 Episode 6 Recap: Team Whittaker Continues Winning Streak

Episode 6 of The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters featured the third women’s featherweight fight of the season with Leah Letson and Bea Malecki facing off inside the octagon.

The season began with Team Gastelum, coached by middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in team competition. Team Whittaker, coached by middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, came roaring back. Letson lead the team to its third consecutive victory evening up the team scores.

The Fight: Leah Letson vs. Bea Malecki

The two met in the center of the cage and immediately started letting the strikes fly. Letson closed the distance after taking some damage and controlled Malecki in the clinch. Malecki scramble free and the two exchanged strikes at a furious pace. After absorbing two hard elbows, Letson initiated the clinch and secured a takedown. Malecki worked her way back to her feet but couldn’t escape the pressure of Letson along the cage.

The pace remained high in the second frame. Letson closed the distance but Malecki tripped her to the ground. Letson gave up her back to stand and fended off a rear-naked choke attempt. With three minutes remaining in the round, Letson secured a takedown. She spent the rest of the round in top position delivering short punches and elbows. After two rounds of fighting, the judges scored Letson the winner by unanimous decision.

“She was actually a lot tougher than I anticipated,” said Letson following the win. “It was good. I was able to control the fight. I was able to execute my game plan. I’ll take the win.”

“She (Letson) followed the game plan. Get the take down and control on top. That was it. I think we could of done range finding and distance a little better but it is a work in progress. Still happy to get the win,” said Coach Whittaker after the team’s third consecutive win.

Bea Malecki: “I felt good, like I had good preparation. I’ve been sick, so maybe that’s why I was so tired. But I was fighting the best I could today. I didn’t win, but I think it was still a good fight. Next time I just need to train harder and be better,” said Malecki following the loss.

Next Fight Announcement

Coach Whittaker selected the last heavyweight bout of the quarter-finals. He announced the two heavyweights that haven’t competed yet, Juan Francisco Dieppa and Team Gastelum’s Ben Sosoli.