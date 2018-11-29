The Ultimate Fighter 28 Episode 12 Recap: Finale Fight Card Set

The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters concluded its season on Wednesday with the final bout between women featherweights Leah Letson and Macy Chiasson. Letson hoped to put Team Whittaker in the finales while Chiasson planned to make the women’s finale an all Team Gastelum affair.

The Fight: Leah Letson vs. Macy Chiasson

Letson took the fight to Chiasson in the early going of the opening round. She landed combinations and had Chiasson off balance. Midway through the frame, Chiasson tripped Letson to the canvas and unloaded with punches. Letson quickly got back to her feet but Chiasson kept the pressure on. From the clinch, Chiasson delivered knee after knee to the body of Letson until Letson fell to the ground. Letson stood but Chiasson delivered more knees to the torso. A knee to the liver sent Letson crashing the the canvas a second time and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

“Game plan was to stay active and keep moving. She tends to like to bully and come in and get the clinch. I had a really hard weight cut and wasn’t feeling myself today, but I was able to adapt and get a quick finish against her and I’m super excited. This is one of the toughest but best experiences I have ever had and the best team and coaching I could have asked for. I was the underdog coming in but they did nothing but build me up and make me feel great,” said Chiasson after the win.

“My game plan going in was to control the pace of the fight and just keep my distance. I just wanted to strike with her and work angles, which I thought I was doing a really good job of until she got me against the cage,” said Letson following the loss. “That liver shot paralyzed me for a second and I couldn’t move or react. I was doing what I needed to do up until that moment and I am pretty proud of my performance. These things happen in the fight game. I did everything in my power to make sure I was ready for the fight, even training outside of what the coaches had me doing. I loved the experience and everyone on both teams.”

Chiasson will face fellow Team Gastelum member Pannie Kianzad in the finals on Nov. 30 at Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

“Pannie and I looked at each other day one and said we’d be seeing each other in the finale. I wouldn’t want to be fighting anyone else. I love her, she was my best friend in this whole thing and there is no one else I would rather be fighting for the win against,” said Chiasson about her matchup wtih Kianzad.

“Having our team fighting each other is exactly what we wanted. There is no favoritism, I root for both girls equally and hope for the best performance out of both of them. This season was amazing for me, a lot of work but so worth it for this group of people. The camaraderie and the brotherhood we felt is unlike anything I have had with a group in such a short amount of time,” said Coach Kelvin Gastelum after Chiasson’s win.