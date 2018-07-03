HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz UFC47

featuredChuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Finalized for Golden Boy Promotions

Stipe Miocic TUF 27 media

featuredStipe Miocic Will Worry About Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Everything Else After UFC 226

Daniel Cormier TUF 27 media day

featuredDaniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

July 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Click on the fight below and then scroll down to see in-fight live analytics and the latest results, courtesy of Fight Analytics. The first The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale bout from Las Vegas is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.)

The coaches from The Ultimate Fighter 27: Undefeated headline Saturday’s UFC 226 in Las Vegas, but one day before that happens, the athletes they coached will square off in the season finale.

TUF 27 Live ResultsUFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier each led a team comprised of four featherweights and four lightweights. All the fighters were undefeated at the start of the season, thus the moniker TUF 27: Undefeated.

Having narrowed each bracket down to the final two athletes in the weight class, the winners at each weight will be crowned on Friday, July 6, at the Pearl Theatre before their coaches square off the next day at T-Mobile Arena.

Middleweight contenders Brad Tavares and Israel Adesanya headline the TUF 27 Finale.

Check out the MMAWeekly.com Rumors page for more scheduled events and rumored fight cards.

TUF 27 Finale Live Results

Click here to make your fight picks in the comments section below!

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA