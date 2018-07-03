The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

The coaches from The Ultimate Fighter 27: Undefeated headline Saturday’s UFC 226 in Las Vegas, but one day before that happens, the athletes they coached will square off in the season finale.

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier each led a team comprised of four featherweights and four lightweights. All the fighters were undefeated at the start of the season, thus the moniker TUF 27: Undefeated.

Having narrowed each bracket down to the final two athletes in the weight class, the winners at each weight will be crowned on Friday, July 6, at the Pearl Theatre before their coaches square off the next day at T-Mobile Arena.

Middleweight contenders Brad Tavares and Israel Adesanya headline the TUF 27 Finale.

TUF 27 Finale Live Results

