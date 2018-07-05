The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Weigh-In Replay

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 24 athletes competing on Friday’s The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale weighed in on Thursday in Las Vegas. See how the fighters looked on the scales. Middleweights Brad Tavares and Israel Adesanya headline the fight card at the Pearl Theatre.

TRENDING > Brian Ortega Will Not Fight at UFC 226 Following Max Holloway’s Exit From the Card

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Friday, July 6, for the full TUF 27 Finale live results, and again Saturday, July 7, for full UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier live results. The first UFC 226 bout is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier.