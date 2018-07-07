The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Delivers a Sellout

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale is far from the focal point of the UFC’s events this week in Las Vegas, but it was still announced as a sold out show.

The hottest spotlight is squarely on Saturday’s UFC 226: Moicic vs. Cormier, where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier in the main event. That fight and its supporting cast is the cornerstone of not only the week, but the UFC’s summer, if not its year.

The TUF 27 Finale, however, delivered what was announced as a sold-out show at The Pearl Theatre at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced that the crowd reached 2,123, producing a gate of $293,615.50.

Those aren’t staggering numbers by any means, but The Ultimate Fighter is a made-for-television product, which isn’t so much about the numbers at the box office.

A middleweight bout between longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares and rising star Israel Adesanya headlined the TUF 27 Finale fight card. While Tavares put his Hawaiian heart on full display, Adesanya dominated throughout, putting on an impressive performance against one of the toughest fighters in the division.

The victory moved the Nigerian-born New Zealander to a spotless 14-0 professional record, which includes three trips to the Octagon.