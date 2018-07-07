HOT OFF THE WIRE
Israel Adesanya

featuredIsrael Adesanya Couldn’t Take Brad Tavares’ Heart, but He Certainly Took the Fight to Him at the TUF 27 Finale

TUF 27 Live Results

featuredThe Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic

featuredUFC 226 Official After Daniel Cormier Weighs in Heavier Than Stipe Miocic; Michael Chiesa Misses Weight

Brad Tavares UFC 216 Fight Highlights

featuredBrad Tavares Says It’s Too Much, Too Soon for Israel Adesanya to Face Him Right Now

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale Delivers a Sellout

July 7, 2018
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale is far from the focal point of the UFC’s events this week in Las Vegas, but it was still announced as a sold out show.

The hottest spotlight is squarely on Saturday’s UFC 226: Moicic vs. Cormier, where heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against light heavyweight titleholder Daniel Cormier in the main event. That fight and its supporting cast is the cornerstone of not only the week, but the UFC’s summer, if not its year.

The TUF 27 Finale, however, delivered what was announced as a sold-out show at The Pearl Theatre at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced that the crowd reached 2,123, producing a gate of $293,615.50.

Those aren’t staggering numbers by any means, but The Ultimate Fighter is a made-for-television product, which isn’t so much about the numbers at the box office.

TRENDING > Israel Adesanya Banks Bonus for Dominant Performance: TUF 27 Finale Bonuses

A middleweight bout between longtime UFC veteran Brad Tavares and rising star Israel Adesanya headlined the TUF 27 Finale fight card. While Tavares put his Hawaiian heart on full display, Adesanya dominated throughout, putting on an impressive performance against one of the toughest fighters in the division.

The victory moved the Nigerian-born New Zealander to a spotless 14-0 professional record, which includes three trips to the Octagon.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA