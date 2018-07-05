The Ultimate Fighter 27 Episode 12 Recap: Finale Fight Card Officially Set

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale fight card was officially set after the last fight of the season took place on episode 12.

Team Miocic featherweight Jay Cucciniello received a second chance in the competition when he was brought back as a replacement for Ricky Steele after losing Bryce Mitchell in the quarter-finals. He made the most of the opportunity and took out the overall top pick Tyler Diamond.

The Fight: Jay Cucciniello vs. Tyler Diamond

Diamond came out looking crisp with his striking and well on his way to an early stoppage early in the opening round. Ten seconds into the bout, Diamond landed a right hand that staggered Cucciniello. Four seconds later, he landed a straight right that knocked Cucciniello down. Diamond followed Cucciniello to the canvas and looked to finish, but Cucciniello still had plenty of fight left in him. He scrambled back to his feet but was two more times in the round. Diamond aggressively looked for the finish, but Cucciniello refused to go away.

In the second frame, things started to sway in Cucciniello’s favor. Fatigue set in on Diamond and Cucciniello started landing counter shots. He attacked the body of the slowing Diamond, and it would pay off in the final round.

Diamond looked to get the fight to the ground in the final round but was too exhausted. He became a stationary target and Cucciniello turned up the pressure. He delivered devastating kicks to the body and Diamond desperately looked for a takedown. Cucciniello sprawled and as the two got back to their feet Cucciniello landed a short elbow that dropped Diamond. Cuccinello saw his opportunity to finish and did with a left hook.

“Losing is a part of life and I’ve lost as a young child and growing up so I’ve come accustomed to it. Coming into this fight I didn’t think about winning or losing. All I thought about was giving 100 percent,” said Cucciniello after the TKO win. “I’m pleased with myself.

“I just can’t believe that happened. The thought of losing never crossed my mind, and I lost,” said Diamond following the loss. “I need to lose how I win. I can’t knock Jay. He deserves it. He beat me. That’s all I can really say.”

With the final fight of the season in the books, the finals are set for the finale on Friday. Team Miocic’s Mike Trizano will face Team Cormier’s Joe Giannetti in the lightweight finals while Team Miocic’s Jay Cucciniello takes on Team Cormier’s Brad Katona in the featherweight finals.