The Ultimate Fighter 27, Episode 11 Recap: Lightweight Finals Set

On episode 11 of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, the lightweight finals were set when Team Cormier’s Joe Giannetti faced Team Miocic’s Allan Zuniga. In Dana White‘s favorite part of the season, coaches Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic competed in the coaches challenge.

The Coaches Challenge

With $10,000 on the line and $1,500 for each team member, the coaches faced off in a hockey shootout. Each coach played the role of the shooter and the goalie with a coin toss deciding who’d get to do which first. Miocic won the coin toss and opted to be goalie first.

As shooter, Cormier had 10 chances to score goals, while Miocic tried to block the attempts. Cormier scored four. Miocic looked as if he was going to run away with the challenge scoring his first three shots on goal. With seven shots left to score one to tie and two to win, Cormier miraculously blocked Miocic’s seven attempts to walk away with the money for himself and his team.

The Fight: Joe Giannetti vs. Allan Zuniga

Giannetti used his length and kicks to keep Zuniga on the outside. Zuniga answered with leg kicks but was unable to get inside Giannetti’s reach. As the opening round played out, Giannetti’s jab started to find a home regularly. The second half of the frame, Giannetti mixed in combinations. Zuniga pressed forward, but was met with punches and elbows. Losing the exchanges, Zuniga opted to try and get the fight to the ground. Giannetti sprawled and quickly applied a guillotine choke, Zuniga desperately tried to escape the submission attempt. Giannetti transitioned to a D’arce choke before locking down an anaconda choke that forced Zuniga to tap out.

“I’m sorry Costa Rica. I could have defended that submission. I’m very sorry,” said Zuniga following the loss.

“There are so many emotions, I can’t even pick one. I’m just thankful for everyone that got me here: my teammates, my family, my friends. It means the world to me and I couldn’t be here without them,” said Giannetti after securing his spot in the lightweight final. “I’m going to be The Ultimate Fighter.”