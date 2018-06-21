The Ultimate Fighter 27 Episode 10 Recap: First Featherweight Finalist Set

On episode 10 of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated, the first featherweight finalist emerged when Team Cormier teammates Brad Katona and Bryce Mitchell met in the first 145-pound semifinal bout.

The Fight: Brad Katona vs. Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell pressed the pace in the early going looking to land combinations. A minute into the opening round Katona caught a knee and put Mitchell on his back. Katona looked to sink in a guillotine choke but Mitchell reversed the position. Moments later, Katona scrambled and regain top position. He delivered punches but was unable to keep Mitchell grounded. With 90 seconds remaining in the round, Mitchell scrambled to his feet. The two stood toe-to-toe and exchanged with both landing. Mitchell secured a takedown in the closing seconds of the round.

Katona pressured Mitchell to start the second frame and delivered leg kicks. The two clinched and battled for position while exchanging knees to the body. After separating, Mitchell began to land heavy shots. Katona returned fire and the fight started to turn into a slug fest. With a minute showing on the clock, Mitchell changed levels and took Katona down. He spent the remainder of the round in top position but unable to inflict damage.

The final round began with Mitchell trying to walk Katona down. After a few exchanges, Katona looks for a takedown. Mitchell defended it and secured a takedown of his own. In the process, Katona applied a guillotine choke and went to guard to lock it down. Mitchell escaped the submission attempt. Katona transitioned to an armbar and used it to create a scramble and gain top position. Katona landed punches and Mitchell rolled to try and get back to his feet. As he did, Katona took his back and applied a rear-naked choke forcing Mitchell to tap out.

“For the time being, all of this doesn’t feel real,” said Katona after advancing to the finals. “It feels right but it doesn’t feel real. It’s a very, very unique feeling. It’s a good feeling.”

“I f—– up. That’s all I’ve got,” said Mitchell following the loss. “

In next week’s episode, the last lightweight spot in the finals will play out between Team Miocic’s Allan Zuniga and Team Cormier’s Joe Giannetti.