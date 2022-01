The Top UFC Finishes of 2021 | Video

Here are some of the most unforgettable and exciting finishes that took place throughout 2021 from UFC fighters across all divisions.

The fight promotion’s first event of 2022, UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Chikadze, takes place on Jan. 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event is headlined by a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

(Video Courtesy of UFC)