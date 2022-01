The Top 10 Light Heavyweight Knockouts in UFC History | Video

Take a look back at some of the top light heavyweight knockouts in UFC history. High kicks, front kicks, spinning elbows, this highlight features them all.

Look back as bitter rivalries ended in devastating fashion, titles changed hands, and fighters went to sleep.

