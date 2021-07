‘The Tiny Tornado’ Tecia Torres posts UFC 265 training footage | Video

No. 10 ranked women’s strawweight contender Tecia Torres faces no. 12 ranked Angela Hill in a rematch on Aug. 7 on the UFC 265 pay-per-view fight card. The two first fought back at UFC 188 in June 2015 where Torres defeated Hill by unanimous decision.

Torres has posted several videos of her preparing for the UFC 265 showdown with Hill on Instagram. Check them out.

