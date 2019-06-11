The story of the UFC rivalry with Pride FC

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 11, 2019
(Courtesy of UFC)

In 2003, UFC President Dana White entered Chuck Liddell into Pride’s 2003 middleweight grand prix tournament, with hopes of winning the larger battle for MMA supremacy.

UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.

