The sky is the limit for Brett Martin as he takes aim at LFA heavyweight title

Following his first career loss in March of last year, heavyweight Brett Martin has been on a mission to build a winning streak and make a case for himself as one of the top prospects in his division.

Since the loss to Leroy Johnson, Martin has won three straight bouts, including finishes in two of them, and capturing multiple titles in the process.

“This year, I was looking to get into some big fights and high level fights,” Martin told MMAWeekly.com. (With wins over Josh Parisian and Jesse Hernandez in Lights Out Championship) it’s obviously been a great start. It’s exactly what I wanted to do this year. We’re on our way to setting up for a pretty big 2019.”

On Friday in Madison, Wis., Martin (7-1) will look to pick up his fourth straight win when he faces Renan Ferreira (5-1) in the heavyweight main event of LFA 70.

“He’s a very game opponent,” said Martin of Ferreira. “I’m getting a chance to fight a guy from another country it kind of jumps you into the world level. That’s why we do this to fight the best in the world.

“I’ve got a good resume, he’s got a good resume, and we’ve got a chance to do it for one of the best feeder leagues for the UFC, so it doesn’t get much better than this for a small town guy like me coming from Michigan.”

Standing six-feet-ten-inches tall, Ferreira is the tallest opponent the six-foot Martin has ever faced. Still, Martin isn’t letting the height difference bother him in the least.

“I don’t ever really change my game plan,” Martin said. “I’m going to go in there and strike and I’m going to wrestle and I’m going to grapple. I might throw some jiu-jitsu at you, throw some judo at you, some high-level wrestling and good striking.

“He’s a giant for MMA, this isn’t basketball, but at the end of the day we have to weigh in at 265 pounds, so we’ll both be pretty big dudes. If I hit him he’ll be in trouble, if he hits me I’ll be in trouble, so that’s what’s so great about heavyweight fights, it’s always a fight.”

As part of a four-man heavyweight tournament set up by the LFA, Martin could see himself fighting for another title by year’s end. Until then, however, Martin is focused on one bout at a time.

“I don’t really plan things,” said Martin. “I take things as they come. Anybody who knows my career knows I don’t turn down fights.

“After this tournament, I’ll be 9-1 and will have some very high-level guys on my resume, so it makes no sense for somebody (at the next level) to not be interested. Right now it’s just winning these fights, seeing what comes, and I’m only 25, so the sky’s the limit. We’re just doing the best we can with what comes forward.”