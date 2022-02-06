The Rock reverses his support for Joe Rogan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he’s changed his mind and withdrawing his support of Joe Rogan after a video surfaced of the many times the podcast host used the N-word on his podcast.

Originally Johnson supported Rogan when several musicians threatened to remove their libraries from Spotify if his podcast was featured on the platform.

At the time, Rogan posted about the issue on Instagram and Johnson commented, “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated” and said he looked forward to being a guest on the show.

Then the video compilation came out and now it seems Johnson has a new take on the controversy.

“I hear you as well as everyone here 100%,” Johnson wrote as a reply to a follower. “I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”

To Rogan’s credit, he also issued a lengthy apology about his use of the word.

“It looks fucking horrible. Even to me,” Rogan said. “I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven’t said it in years.”