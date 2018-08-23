The Official UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Fight Poster Has Dropped

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor promises to be the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s biggest event of the year, if not it’s history. And now UFC 229 has an official fight poster.

Former dual-division champion Conor McGregor returns from a near two-year absence from the Octagon to challenge undisputed, undefeated UFC lightweight titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov on Oct. 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

McGregor last fought in November of 2016, when he took the lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez. He was forced to relinquish the featherweight title a short time later. Then, when Nurmagomedov fought Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in April of this year, the Irishman was also stripped of the lightweight strap.

Nurmagomedov has been out of action since his dominant performance against Iaquinta, so the fight with McGregor will also be his first defense of the belt.

UFC 229 was nearly sold out within minutes of going on-sale to the general public, but as of Thursday, there was still a smattering of tickets left ranging from $1,505 to $2,505. The aftermarket has already skyrocketed with some ticket prices in the tens of thousands of dollars.