The Lion’s Den: The Story of the First Mixed Martial Arts Team (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

In 1994, Ken Shamrock assembled the first ever MMA team – the Lion’s Den – and showed success in the ultimate individual sport was a team effort.

Originally released on UFC FIGHT PASS, UFC 25 Years in Short is a 25-part documentary series celebrating the UFC silver anniversary. This compilation of short films presents 25 captivating UFC stories, one for each year of existence, and every piece stands alone as an independent feature. Viewed as a whole, these films form a larger, mosaic narrative of the UFC’s amazing evolution, fascinating characters and lasting influence.