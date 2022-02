The landscape of the UFC middleweight division | Video

We take stock of the middleweight division as we head into UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2, where four of the top five fighters in the division will be competing.

UFC 271 takes place on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout rematch between champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

UFC 271 Countdown Video: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2

(Video Courtesy of UFC)