The Korean Zombie Wants to Get Back to Another Title Fight (UFC Denver Video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

“The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, headlines UFC Denver with Yair Rodriguez this Saturday following his triumphant return to the Octagon in 2017. Jung spent two years away from the sport while he completed mandatory military service in his home country of South Korea. He returned to the Octagon in February 2017.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 10 for full UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.