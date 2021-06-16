HOT OFF THE WIRE

The Korean Zombie has logo taped over, shows it anyway | UFC Vegas 29 Media Day

June 16, 2021
“The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, headlines Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 event against no. 8 ranked featherweight Dan Ige.

Jung fielded questions from the press on Wednesday during the UFC Vegas 29 Media Day at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hear what “The Korean Zombie” had to say about his match with Ige, and playfully turned his back to the cameras to show his Korean Zombie logo after his logo was taped over on the front of his shirt due to an agreement with another UFC sponsor.

