The future of the UFC: Touring the UFC Apex with Dana White (video)

While a new building may not sound like all that big of a deal to most of us, to UFC president Dana White and the rest of his crew, the UFC Apex is much more than a new building or a venue to hold smaller events.

The UFC Apex represents the future of the most prominent fight promotion in mixed martial arts history. That’s saying a lot, considering the UFC was acquired for more than $4 billion just a couple short years ago.

White and his staff hosted reporters on the day of the launch of the UFC Apex, guiding them on a personal tour of the inner workings of the facility, explaining why it was such a crucial element to his company’s future.

