HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dustin Poirier

featuredDana White addresses Khabib still drug testing, updates Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

featuredUFC Vegas 14: Paul Felder vs. Rafael dos Anjos recap video

Rafael dos Anjos UFC Vegas 14 press conference

featuredRafael dos Anjos on Conor McGregor callout: ‘The only two real champs was me and Conor’ | UFC Vegas 14

Rafael dos Anjos cracks Paul Felder at UFC Vegas 14

featuredUFC Vegas 14 results: Rafael dos Anjos calls for Conor McGregor title fight following baffling split decision win

The Dirty: Guy Mezger talks UFC early days, Pride & re-birth of Pancrase

November 18, 2020
NoNo Comments

MMA pioneer and OG Guy Mezger joins MMAWeekly’s The Dirty podcast and talks about what it was like fighting in the early days of the UFC, Pride FC, and Pancrase in Japan.

He also recounted what it was like being in Ken Shamrock’s Lion’s Den, one of the first premier fight teams, rivaled only by the Gracies at the time.

Guy shares his journey in the sport and being part of the emergence of Pancrase in America.

MMAWeekly’s The Dirty with Guy Mezger

  • 04:40 – Backstage at UFC 3 & UFC 4
  • 11:50 – Joining the Lion’s Den
  • 23:59 – Fighting at UFC 13 tournament with a broken hand
  • 30:45 – Fighting in Pancrase in Japan
  • 34:50 – Going to UFC Ultimate Ultimate
  • 40:10 – The emergence of Pancrase in the USA
  • 51:30 – Using his PhD to help fighters recover
  • 59:45 – Family stories

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Conor McGregor responds to Rafael dos Anjos’s callout

Trending Video > Dana White addresses Khabib still drug testing, updates Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA