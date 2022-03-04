The Colby Covington Octagon Interview that saved his UFC career | Video

Back in October 2017, Colby Covington claims that he was told by UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby that he was going to be cut by the UFC regardless of the outcome of his fight with then No. 3 ranked Demian Maia.

Covington vs. Maia was the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Covington defeated Maia by a one-sided unanimous decision and then turned full heel in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

“Brazil, you’re a dump. All you filthy animals suck,” Covington yelled into the microphone to the loud boos of those in attendance at Ginásio do Ibirapuera.

His comments predictably rubbed Brazilian fighters the wrong way, including training partners and coaches. It was part of the reason Covington was asked to leave American Top Team.

Covington faces former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal in Saturday’s UFC 272 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two close friends turned bitter rivals will settle it inside the octagon.

Look back at the interview that made Covington a villain and a household name.

UFC 272: Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Press Conference Face-off Video

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

