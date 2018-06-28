Tested and Ready, Ed Ruth Makes Welterweight Debut at Bellator 201

Coming off his first two years in MMA undefeated, former amateur wrestling standout Ed Ruth was able to keep his momentum going in his first fight of 2018 with a unanimous decision victory over Ion Pascu at Bellator 196 in April.

“All in in all I really enjoyed that fight,” Ruth told MMAWeekly.com. “I was able to show that I’ve been learning a lot more. The whole time I was fighting I was going for the knockout; I was going for the TKO; but with a guy like that who is so well-seasoned it’s hard to find those shots.

“It was the first time I went the full 15 (minutes) but I’m always training for that. I was a little worried going into the second round because you never know how you’re body is going to hold up, but thank God it went according to plan.”

For Ruth, showing that he can hang with – and defeat – veterans of over 20 fights, shows that he’s doing the proper things to advance his growth in MMA..

“It makes me feel like I’m doing the right things and taking my career in the right direction,” said Ruth. “I like fighting guys like that because I study these guys. I watch them, because I’m a student of the sport.

“Just the fact that I’m able to stand with these guys, I consider it an honor. The fact that they consider fighting me, even though I’m new in the sport, I feel honored by that.”

On June 29 in Temecula, California, Ruth (5-0) moves down in weight to face Andy Murad (16-2) in a preliminary 170-pound bout at Bellator 201.

“When I was college I cut down to 174 and it didn’t really feel too far,” Ruth said. “I did the test cut a couple weeks back and I got pretty close and everything felt pretty fine. So come the day of the fight I think I feel even better.

“(Murad is) a guy who looks pretty quick on his toes. He’s light on his feet and get in and gets out. I feel like the first round could end up just being on the feet alone. If he tries to go for his Jiu-Jitsu and whatnot, but to keep this match in my favor, it might be better to stay on our feet.”

As he continues to work his way up the MMA ranks, Ruth is things as they come and not get too far ahead of himself.

“I’m kind of in the whole ‘wait and see what pops up/limbo stage’ right now, but I do by the end of the year see myself fighting at least two more fights,” said Ruth.