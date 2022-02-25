Terrance McKinney believes he can finish Fares Ziam in the first round at UFC Vegas 49

Looking back on his 2021, lightweight Terrance McKinney couldn’t be happier.

Not only was McKinney able to pick up four wins in 2021, including a seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC 263 last June, capping the year off with a career-changing performance.

“Last year was an incredible year,” McKinney told MMAWeekly.com. “It started out at SHP where I got a 16-second knockout with a head kick, then fought in the LFA where I was able to get another 16-second head kick knockout, and followed that up in the LFA with a 1:12 knockout, then to the UFC with a seven-second (knockout).

“2021 was an incredible year and one I’ll never forget.”

Having only spent around two minutes worth of time in the cage during his fights in 2021, McKinney more looks at the progress he’s making in the gym as a measuring stick for his development.

“I build off my training,” said McKinney. “All the time I needed on the mat was done there. All I’ve really got to do is sharpen up my technique and clean up the basics.

“I think I came a lot way, especially with the striking. I definitely want to show and prove I can stand with the best people in the world. We already know the grappling and wrestling is there, so I can’t wait to show the world a complete mixed martial artist.”

This Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, McKinney (11-3) will look to pick up his fifth win in a row when he takes on Fares Ziam (12-3) in a preliminary 155-pound bout at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green.

“He’s a rising star like I am,” McKinney said of Ziam. “It’s good for the lightweight division to see who is next. I think I can get it done in the first round. I’ve just got to make sure I’m not hunting for the knockout and let the fight come to me.”

Just at the start of his UFC run, McKinney doesn’t want to look too far ahead of himself, but he does have a clear idea of where he’d like to find himself in the promotion by year’s end.

“I want to take it one fight at a time,” said McKinney. “Anything can happen. But my goal is to be ranked in the Top 10 before the year ends.”