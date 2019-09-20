Tensions run high during UFC Mexico City weigh-in face-offs (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tensions were running high following the UFC on ESPN+ 17 weigh-ins on Friday in Mexico City. Watch as main eventers Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens, as well as the rest of the fight card squared off following weigh-ins.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal led derogatory Colby Covington chant at UFC 244 press conference (video)

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.