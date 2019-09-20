HOT OFF THE WIRE
Yair Rodriguez UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens weigh-in results; one fighter misses the mark

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz UFC 244 NYC faceoff

featuredNate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal face off for UFC 244 for the first time (video)

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz - UFC 244 NYC press conference

featuredUFC 244: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal New York press conference (video)

UFC Vancouver Cowboy vs Gaethje recap video

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 16: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje recap video

Tensions run high during UFC Mexico City weigh-in face-offs (video)

September 20, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Tensions were running high following the UFC on ESPN+ 17 weigh-ins on Friday in Mexico City. Watch as main eventers Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens, as well as the rest of the fight card squared off following weigh-ins.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal led derogatory Colby Covington chant at UFC 244 press conference (video)

Tune in for the full UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs. Stephens live results on Saturday, Sept. 21, from Mexico City, where Yair Rodriguez squares off with Jeremy Stephens in the featherweight main event.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA