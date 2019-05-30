HOT OFF THE WIRE

Tempers flare at UFC Stockholm media day face-offs (video)

May 30, 2019
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returned to Sweden this week for UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith in Stockholm. Saturday’s fight card starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT because of the time difference.

A light heavyweight showdown between former title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith promises fireworks, as both men try to climb back into contention. Gustafsson and Smith are both coming off of losses to current champion Jon Jones and need the victory to keep their names entrenched at the top of the division. Gustafsson in particular is going to have a difficult time getting another shot at the belt as long as Jones has it, having now lost to him twice.

Gustafsson and Smith had a stern staredown at Thursday’s UFC Stockhom media day festivities, but they separated rather amicably. The same could not be said for featherweights Makwan Amirkhani and Chris Fishgold, who have been taking verbal shots at each other all week.

When it came time to face-off in front of the camera, Amirkhani and Fishgold exchanged a few words before Amirkhani shoved Fishgold and the two had to be physically separated by security.

Tune in Saturday, June 1 to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC on ESPN+ 11: Gustafsson vs. Smith live results from Stockholm, Sweden. Alexander Gustafsson heads the card on his home turf, squaring off with Anthony Smith, as they each look to remain relevant in the UFC light heavyweight championship picture. The co-main event features another 205-pound contenders showdown with Swedish fighter Ilir Latifi facing Swiss fighter Volkan Oezdemir.

