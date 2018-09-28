Teddy Ash Plans to Rise to the Occasion Against Seth Baczynski at Unified MMA 34

Following a successful campaign last year that saw him go undefeated, middleweight Teddy Ash has so far been able to surpass that in 2018.

So far this year, Ash has continued his undefeated streak, and in the process has added some hardware to his collection.

“2017 was a big year – all wins – but I came out this year and had my biggest wins to date with two titles,” Ash told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve been training hard, getting progressive better from fight to fight, so I’m excited to keep the ball rolling.”

Since making his pro debut five years ago, Ash feels like made large strides, which in turn has contributed to the five-fight winning streak he currently finds himself on.

“Definitely my overall game (is coming together),” said Ash. “I was getting a lot more experience and I’m kind of putting it all together. It’s not just about being a tough guy. I’m actually fighting with the best and am doing well against the best.

There’s always tweaking and figuring things out and making things better. I train with the best coaches and training partners, so I’m going to keep continually getting better. Every fight just adds that much more experience to the table, and I’ll keep rising.”

On Friday in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Ash (11-3) will look to add another belt to his collection when he faces veteran Seth Baczynski (22-14) in a 185-pound championship main event of Unified MMA 34.

“I’m stoked,” Ash said. “(Baczynski is) a veteran fighter. He’s got some big wins under his belt. He has some Fight of the Night performances in the UFC. I know he’s a game opponent. He’s well-rounded: he’s got good striking, good movement, great wrestling, and comes from a good gym.

“I have to rise to the occasion. He has a lot of experience in the cage so I have to rise and come above it. It’s a great step up for me. My fights have progressing-ly going up in competition, and this is definitely my toughest fight to date for sure.”

Should Ash come out of his bout with Baczynski healthy, he sees no reason to slow down as 2018 comes to a close.

“I want to fight again,” said Ash. “We’ll see who, what, where, why and when. We’ll get this September 28 fight in the books and then we’ll see which way I go.

“You want to fight for the biggest, best promotion possible. You want to fight in front of the most people and have the most people cheer for you. I want to keep fighting and see what doors open for me. I’ll just keep on fighting and whatever is meant to be will be.”