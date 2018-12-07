HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMax Holloway Taunts Brian Ortega: ‘Everything The Guy Did, I Did Better’

Henry Cejudo UFC 227 post-fight with belt

featuredHenry Cejudo vs. T.J. Dillashaw Moved from UFC 233 to UFC on ESPN Event in Brooklyn

Valentina Shevchenko UFC 228 weigh-in

featuredValentina Shevchenko Believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk in for Rude Awakening at Flyweight

Joanna Jedrzejczyk - TUF 23 Finale

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk All About ‘Making History’ Not Seeking Vengeance Against Valentina Shevchenko

Teddy Ash on Unified MMA 35 Title Fight: ‘It’s Another Great Fight for Me’

December 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

For middleweight Teddy Ash 2018 has been a banner year in multiple ways.

Not only has Ash gone undefeated in three bouts this year, but he has managed to pick up three championships in the process and gain valuable experience thanks to the extra rounds title fights offer.

“It’s been an awesome year,” Ash told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve had three wins and they’ve been all titles. I’ve been training hard for five round fights for a while now. It’s been going great, and things have been getting better and better.

“I’m pretty happy that I’ve gotten some experience in my last two fights. In 50 (combined) minutes I learned a lot about myself and areas I need to improve. It’s always good to have long fights like that where you can watch yourself and critique yourself.”

For Ash the extra rounds of the title fights haven’t been an issue, and he’s more than willing to fight longer if need be in order to pick up wins.

“As long as I’m in a fight, I’m there until the end,” said Ash. “Whether it’s five rounds or 10 rounds or whatever, I’m there to fight right until the end. If I don’t get the finish I’ll fight right to the buzzer.”

On Friday in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Ash (12-3) will look to defend one of his titles when he faces Dominique Steele (17-11) in a 185-pound championship main event of Unified MMA 35.

TRENDING > Valentina Shevchenko Believes Joanna Jedrzejczyk in for Rude Awakening at Flyweight

“It’s another great fight for me,” Ash said. “(Steele’s) got a lot of fights and a lot of wins against tough guys. I’m just working hard on a lot of different things and am getting better. I’ve got to show up and bring my A-game. If I do that I know I can take it.”

Currently riding a six-fight winning streak, with multiple titles to his credit, seemingly the only thing left for Ash to accomplish is moving up to the next level, but he’s willing to fight anywhere that can offer him the most ideal situation.

“It’s whoever gives me the best opportunity,” said Ash. “If Unified keeps bringing me great guys and the UFC doesn’t call, maybe I’ll end up fighting for them. Like I said, it’s whoever offers me the best opportunity is who I will take.”

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA