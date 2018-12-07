Teddy Ash on Unified MMA 35 Title Fight: ‘It’s Another Great Fight for Me’

For middleweight Teddy Ash 2018 has been a banner year in multiple ways.

Not only has Ash gone undefeated in three bouts this year, but he has managed to pick up three championships in the process and gain valuable experience thanks to the extra rounds title fights offer.

“It’s been an awesome year,” Ash told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve had three wins and they’ve been all titles. I’ve been training hard for five round fights for a while now. It’s been going great, and things have been getting better and better.

“I’m pretty happy that I’ve gotten some experience in my last two fights. In 50 (combined) minutes I learned a lot about myself and areas I need to improve. It’s always good to have long fights like that where you can watch yourself and critique yourself.”

For Ash the extra rounds of the title fights haven’t been an issue, and he’s more than willing to fight longer if need be in order to pick up wins.

“As long as I’m in a fight, I’m there until the end,” said Ash. “Whether it’s five rounds or 10 rounds or whatever, I’m there to fight right until the end. If I don’t get the finish I’ll fight right to the buzzer.”

On Friday in Enoch, Alberta, Canada, Ash (12-3) will look to defend one of his titles when he faces Dominique Steele (17-11) in a 185-pound championship main event of Unified MMA 35.

“It’s another great fight for me,” Ash said. “(Steele’s) got a lot of fights and a lot of wins against tough guys. I’m just working hard on a lot of different things and am getting better. I’ve got to show up and bring my A-game. If I do that I know I can take it.”

Currently riding a six-fight winning streak, with multiple titles to his credit, seemingly the only thing left for Ash to accomplish is moving up to the next level, but he’s willing to fight anywhere that can offer him the most ideal situation.

“It’s whoever gives me the best opportunity,” said Ash. “If Unified keeps bringing me great guys and the UFC doesn’t call, maybe I’ll end up fighting for them. Like I said, it’s whoever offers me the best opportunity is who I will take.”