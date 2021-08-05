Tecia Torres displays her hand speed ahead of UFC 265 | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

August 5, 2021
No. 10 ranked women’s strawwegiht Tecia Torres faces no. 12 ranked Angela Hill in a rematch on the UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane main card on Saturday.

Before heading to Houston to compete in Toyota Center, Torres got in her final training sessions. Check out the “Tiny Tornado’s” hand speed.

When she and Hill first met at UFC 188 in June 2015, Torres defeated Hill by unanimous decision in Mexico City. On Saturday, Torres expects to have a second win over Hill.

