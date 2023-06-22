HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Vegas 75 live results

hot-sauce-featuredUFC Vegas 75 Live Results – Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Tyson Fury - Jon Jones

hot-sauce-featuredTyson Fury claims UFC has offered a Jon Jones hybrid fight

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones go face to face

hot-sauce-featuredJon Jones, Francis Ngannou face to face: ‘You don’t want no smoke!’

Floyd Mayweather John Gotti III chaso

hot-sauce-featuredFloyd Mayweather bout explodes into chaos with gangster’s grandson

Tech Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to a cage fight

June 22, 2023
NoNo Comments

Rival billionaire tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to a cage fight after Musk issued the challenge on Twitter.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted, referring to Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg responded on Instagram, which he owns. “Send Me Location,” a line famously used by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Zuckerberg is an active jiu-jitsu practitioner and an avid mixed martial arts fan. He’s rumored to have rented out the UFC Apex for a private viewing of UFC Vegas 61.

If the match actually comes to fruition, Zuckerberg will enter the bout as a heavy favorite. BetOnline has Zuckerberg as a -500 favorite and Musk as a +300 underdog.

Former UFC star Alistair Overeem is almost unrecognizable

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker