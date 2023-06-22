Tech Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to a cage fight

Rival billionaire tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to a cage fight after Musk issued the challenge on Twitter.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted, referring to Zuckerberg.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Zuckerberg responded on Instagram, which he owns. “Send Me Location,” a line famously used by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Zuckerberg is an active jiu-jitsu practitioner and an avid mixed martial arts fan. He’s rumored to have rented out the UFC Apex for a private viewing of UFC Vegas 61.

If the match actually comes to fruition, Zuckerberg will enter the bout as a heavy favorite. BetOnline has Zuckerberg as a -500 favorite and Musk as a +300 underdog.

Former UFC star Alistair Overeem is almost unrecognizable