Te Edwards Thought It’s About Time When He Got A UFC Contract

There’s no denying that lightweight Te Edwards’ victory over Austin Tweedy on the June 26 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series was the biggest of his career.

In just 28 seconds, Edwards went from being a fighter who had difficulty finding fights to being signed to a UFC contract when he defeated Tweedy.

“When we got out there, I kind of got into a level change, trying to anticipate the takedown, and blasted (Tweedy) with the overhand, which landed pretty flush and put him down pretty quick,” Edwards told MMAWeekly.com.

“I was pretty confident I was going to get the contract unless (Antonina Shevchenko and Jaymee Nievara) put on a really awesome performance. There weren’t any big knockouts up to that point. (Josh Parisian) ahead of us hit the spinning back elbow – which is pretty impressive – but I think the timing and devastation of the knockout that we got, that we were probably going to get the contract.”

Once it became official that he was a contracted UFC talent, Edwards said it didn’t take long for it to hit him what he had accomplished.

“It was immediate,” said Edwards. “We prepared mentally. We had been working towards this the whole while. It felt like it was deserved, like we finally got it. We pushed to get this for so long. It was more sinking in that it was about damn time we finally got here.”

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

The biggest thing for Edwards now is that he has a promotion in the UFC that can give him the types of fights he had been lacking in his previous five years in MMA.

“Before we didn’t have any stability or consistency with the fights,” Edwards said. “We were getting random fights here and there with two or three weeks’ notice. It’s hard to train for the sport at that level when you don’t have any security.

“It’s hard to make a career out of (inconsistency) but now that we’re actually on the roster, we can go train and dedicate our full attention and time to getting better and winning fights.”

As for the remainder of 2018, Edwards is going to take a quick sabbatical before hopefully getting back to business and formally start the next chapter of his career.

“I’ll kind of sit back and enjoy the win,” said Edwards. “I’ll take a little break then get back to training. We’ll embrace the moment, and then as soon as we get another call we’ll get back to it, get back in the cage and have some fun.”