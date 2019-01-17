Taylor Johnson Plans to ‘Put It On’ Aaron Chambers at LFA 57

While his performances in his fights have been impressive, the one thing that has eluded middleweight up and comer Taylor Johnson has been consistency finding bouts.

Since turning pro two and a half years ago, Johnson has only fought four times. Though he’s still young in the sport, Johnson knows that sometimes things just happen and you have to accept circumstances that come up and move on.

“Last year was pretty good,” Johnson told MMAWeekly.com. “I wish I could have gotten in a couple more fights in, but you know how it is. Sometimes you get injured, or things come up, people drop out; stuff like that happens.

“I actually got injured before my last fight that was supposed to happen in Minnesota in December, so that would have been my third fight of the year. Sometimes that’s how it goes. I really hope things pick up and I stay healthy and thing stay steady and there’s plenty of guys in line to fight.”

While he’s been able to pick up finishes in all four of his pro bouts so far, Johnson does admit he wants to be able to slow things down a little bit and get more experience in some aspects of his game.

“I kind of go out there like I’m killing snakes; I’m throwing crazy punches and it usually leads to wrestling, and it usually works in my favor,” said Johnson.

“I would like to showcase my striking a little more. That will come if I was a little more relaxing going into fights. I think if I fought more frequently I would be a little more relaxed in going into it rather than fighting every four, five, or six months.”

This Friday in Broomfield, Colo., Johnson (4-0) is looking to continue his winning ways when he faces Aaron Chambers (2-0) in an LFA 57 main card 185-pound bout.

“I don’t know who this kid is really,” Johnson said of Chambers. “Looking up his record, all the fights he’s lost have been through grappling, submissions.

“Honestly I’m just going to go out there and put it on him. If he wants to strike, we’ll strike. If he gets in grabbing range, I like to get them to the ground because I’m pretty dangerous when I get on top of you.”

Should Johnson continue his winning streak and pick up another impressive finish, he could find himself stepping up to the next level before the end of 2019, which is exactly what he’s planning for.

“The goal is try to be in the Top 10 in one of the big shows by the time I’m 30,” said Johnson. “I’m 28 now, so hopefully this year I can sign with the UFC or another promotion like that.

“I think I have two more fights on my LFA contract, and I’ve put so much work into this, and I love the LFA, but I’d love to get to the UFC. (In 2019) I’d love to get in three or four more fights and get to the next level.”