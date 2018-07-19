Taylor Johnson Looks to Remain Unbeaten at LFA 45

While thing haven’t always gone to plan in both his fights and his career, for middleweight prospect Taylor Johnson, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Going into his February bout against Corey Turner at LFA 36, Johnson was looking to display a wider array of skills, but instead picked up a 36-second TKO victory.

“I thought I performed pretty well. There were a couple of other guys who were supposed to fight beforehand (who ended up dropping out), so I was happy Cory jumped in. It was a great way to start the year.

“I was kind of hoping for a little bit more of a showing. I put in a lot of hard work. To go in there and get the job done in 30 seconds is exciting, but I’d like to showcase a little more.”

As Johnson points out, it’s not only in his most recent fight that he’s had multiple opponents drop out, but it’s been a theme for the majority of his career, leading to him just having three fights over the course of two years as a pro.

“I understand it’s part of the game,” said Johnson. “It does get annoying, because it’s like I’m always constantly in camp. I know you’re always supposed to be ready, but sometimes a guy need a break.

“I feel like I’m training full time in camp because of people constantly pulling out and stuff like that. Being on a regular fight schedule would be cooler, but it’s not necessarily a bad problem.”

This Friday in Cabazon, California, Johnson (3-0) will look to keep his undefeated streak going when he takes on Luc Bondole (5-2-2) in a main card 185-pound at LFA 45.

“Luc fought one of my teammates in the RFA in 2015, and I remember he stood in there for almost three rounds, so I know he’s got a hard head and likes to stand and strike,” Johnson said.

“I think if I get in position I’ll also use my wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu game, but I’m excited to see what happens if he stands with me. I love striking, so we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Having had difficulties in his past procuring consistent fights, Johnson’s main goal for the remainder of the year is being as busy as he can be.

“I’ll take each fight as they come, but I’ve been talking to the Contender Series and the UFC, as well Bellator has heard my name quite a bit,” said Johnson.

“Right now I’ve been doing this and training so hard, to only have three fights, I’m ready to take whatever fights I can take. I’ve been working so hard, and I need to start making a living from this, and I need to fight more than once a year or every nine months.”