Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood Set for UFC 238

March 11, 2019
No Comments

Two fights have been confirmed for the UFC 238 card in Chicago on June 8 including a potential No. 1 contender’s bout between Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff.

The new fights were confirmed by the UFC via the Chicago Tribune.

Following a run through ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reality show, Suarez has been nothing short of dominant in her first few fights in the UFC including a TKO against former strawweight chamnpion Carla Esparza in her last performance.

The former Olympic wrestling hopeful remains undefeated in her career as she hopes to earn her first shot at UFC gold with another win in June.Nina Ansaroff UFC Phoenix Weigh

As for Ansaroff, she has rattled off four straight victories of her own with her most impressive outing against former title contender Claudia Gadelha in her last fight.

Meanwhile, a women’s flyweight bout has also been booked for UFC 238 as Katlyn Chookagian takes on Joanne Calderwood.

Chookagian is looking to bounce back after suffering a heartbreaking split decision loss to Jessica Eye in her last fight.

She faces Calderwood, who remains undefeated as a flyweight in the UFC with three wins in the division including back-to-back victories against Kalindra Faria and Ariane Lipski.

The two new fights join a rumored flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye that is also expected to take place at UFC 238.

 

