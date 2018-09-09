HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley Makes Short Work of Darren Till with Second Round Submission at UFC 228

UFC 228 Woodley vs Till Live Results

featuredUFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredDarren Till: If You Can’t Deal with the Pressure To Compete for a Title, Get Out of the Sport

featuredNicco Montano Stripped of Women’s Flyweight Title After Being Pulled from UFC 228

Tatiana Suarez Dominates Carla Esparza, Calls Out Rose Namajunas

September 8, 2018
NoNo Comments

The UFC women’s strawweight division has a new title contender.

Tatiana Suarez remained undefeated at UFC 228 on Saturday by dominating former champion Carla Esparza at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. It was a statement win by the 27-year old Californian.

Suarez utilized her superior, Olympic-level wrestling ability to put Esparza on her back and mauled her with punches and elbows. Eight times Suarez took Esparza down during the three-round contest. Esparza’s toughness and no quit attitude was on display but the former titleholder wasn’t able to effectively do anything against Suarez.

Each time Esparza was able work her way back to her feet, Suarez took her down again. The scene played out over and over throughout the bout. Twice Suarez was able to mount Esparza. The second time, it led to the finish of the fight.

Late in the final frame Suarez advanced to the mount position. She postured up and rained down punches and elbows on an already battered Esparza. With 27 seconds left in the fight, the referee stepped in to stop the one-sided mauling.

RELATED > UFC 228 Results: Woodley vs. Till (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

“I’ve been working for this my whole entire life, so this is something I do for the people,” said Suarez after the biggest win of her career. “I know there are so many people going through life and have a lot of struggles, and I went though struggles just like everybody else.”

Suarez, a thyroid cancer survivor, understands struggles. While preparing for the 2012 Summer Olympics, Suarez suffered a neck injury and later found out that she had a cancerous growth on her thyroid. She underwent successful radiation treatment but her Olympic dreams were dashed. Two years later, she made her mixed martial arts debut.

Following her dismantling of Esparza, Suarez called out champion Rose Namajunas.

“I just dominated Carla Esparza and she beat Rose. With a dominant performance over Carla, let’s just say better put that in my mailbox,” she said.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA