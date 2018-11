Taste the Emotion of UFC 230 in This Thrill and Agony Sneak Peak

(Courtesy of UFC)

Daniel Cormier made quick work of Derrick Lewis, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza mounted an epic comeback against Chris Weidman, and Jarred Cannonier overcame incredible odds to upset David Branch.

Take a sneak peak at the emotion the erupted behind the scenes at UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis over the past weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York.