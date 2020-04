Taps and Snaps: Top Kimura finishes in UFC history

We look back at some of the top finishes in UFC history via one of the more common submissions in MMA, the Kimura.

The highlights include Frank Mir snapping Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira’s arm at UFC 140, Khabib Nurmagomedov tapping out Michael Johnson at UFC 205, Nick Diaz defeating Josh Neer at UFC 62, and Matt Hughes defeating Joe Riggs at UFC 56, among others.

(Video courtesy of UFC)