Tanner Saraceno Looking at LFA 49 Bout Against Jonavin Webb as a ‘Stepping Stone’ Bout

Now more so than ever it seems the line between MMA and pro wrestling has blurred to where there doesn’t seem to be much difference between the two. Not only are some of the biggest stars directly crossing over from one to another such as Ronda Rousey, but other athletes are taking the theatrical aspects of one and applying them to the other like Conor McGregor.

Having previously been part of the WWE’s developmental system, welterweight Tanner Saraceno knows better than most just how blurry the lines can get between the two sports.

“I think it’s a great thing to mix those two together,” Saraceno told MMAWeekly.com. “I don’t get why some people separate it and say you can only do this or only do that. Really the only difference is you try to hurt someone in one and in the other you try to hide (the fact you’re not hurting them).

“Essentially you’ve going out there and are being athletic, being in shape, be able to move around a body and move a body around you, and show feats of athleticism.”

Since coming back to MMA full time, Saraceno has seen his career take off with seven wins in his last eight fights over the past two years.

“I’m in there, I’m training, I’m seeing improvements and I’m testing myself every chance I get,” said Saraceno. “All of that comes (into play) when getting those victories in the cage.

“In time you try to do something new that you didn’t do last time or have been working on and stretch what you’re capable of. I think I’ve been doing a lot of that of late.”

This Friday in Atlantic City, N.J., Saraceno (7-2) will look to remain undefeated in 2018 when he faces Jonavin Webb (10-2) in a 170-pound co-main event of LFA 49.

TRENDING > Michael Chandler Fires Back at ‘Delusional Paper Champ’ Brent Primus

“This will be my toughest fight to date,” Saraceno said. “(Webb is) a UFC veteran, so he has that name, and is going to be a huge hometown favorite.

“Going there and get a dominating win over a UFC veteran would say a lot for me and will help set me up for where I’m headed. I think this is a great test and stepping stone for me. This will test my focus, my concentration and my ability to dictate where I want the fight to go.”

While Saraceno is not one to look too far ahead, a series of solid performances in the LFA could see him make a move up to the next level in the coming year.

“In this day and age you can never really know what they’re looking for or who they are going to pull up,” said Saraceno. “I don’t go out there to just try to win – I go out to finish. I do think that is something to look at.

“I definitely want to get this win, take a break to recover, and then get right back in there. I don’t like sitting too long. I’m very competitive by nature. I don’t do too well not having something to do or something to work towards.”