Talon Hammons Looking for the Finish at CageSport 53

In two fights as a professional, featherweight up-and-comer Talon Hammons has already run the gamut from getting an early finish to having to go a full three rounds to pick up a victory.

Against Brandon Cromartie last December, Hammons was able to get a first round TKO win, and then follow that up this April against Steven Southern with a unanimous decision victory.

“I won my first fight (versus Cromartie) by TKO,” Hammons told MMAWeekly.com. “I landed knees to the body in the first round. I felt really good and had no injuries.

“In the second fight I fought a really tough guy in Steven. He and I actually fought all the way to a decision. He actually cut me in the first round, but I got a takedown at the end of the first and started to come back to that in the second and third and dominated after that.”

Having had some amateur experience prior to now, Hammons feels he did a lot of his physical growth there and now is focused on the mental change that comes from being a pro fighter.

“I feel that the biggest thing for me the difference now is getting used to the higher levels,” said Hammons. “There’s a difference in the opponents, the way I interact with the promoter, the way I have to interact with the state, and a difference in the way I have to train myself.

“I’m a professional fighter and I want to carry myself as one. I don’t want to lose a fight because I didn’t put in the time I should have put in. There’s another level of self-managing now.”

On Saturday in Tacoma, Wash., Hammons (2-0) will face fellow undefeated prospect Tigran Bagdasaryan (1-0) in a CageSport 53 main card featherweight bout.

“I haven’t really been able to fight any real footage on him, but what I did find out is that he’s a boxing coach, so I kind of took that to mean he should be a pretty decent striker,” Hammons said of Bagdasaryan. “I like to think I’m a competent striker myself.

“I think it will be a good fight. I intend on finishing this fight. I want to try to bring it home. I was disappointed in my last fight going to decision.”

Should Hammons come out of his bout on October 13 healthy, he’s got his eye on getting in at least one more bout before the close of 2018.

“We’re looking at the potential for another fight about a month to five weeks after this one,” said Hammons. “It all depends. I could go out there and get hurt and then there’s no way I can fight. If I go out there and the fight is over pretty quickly and I feel my body is still able to do it, I want to get one more in this year.”

(Photo courtesy of Ernie Sapiro Photography and CageSport)