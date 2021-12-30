Take an inside look at Israel Adesanya’s UFC 271 training camp | Video

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces former champion Robert Whittaker in a rematch in the UFC 271 main event on Feb. 12 in Houston, Texas.

“The Last Stylebender” has released training footage to his YouTube channel showing behind-the-scenes footage of his training camp leading up to the rematch against “The Reaper.” Check out the first two episodes below.

Israel Adesanya: UFC 271 Fight Camp – Episode 1

Sean O’Malley gives out $100 bills to Walmart shoppers | Video

Israel Adesanya: UFC 271 Fight Camp – Episode 2

(Videos Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

Jake Paul says PPV numbers are ‘bullshit’ but gives excuse for low numbers anyway