Take a look inside Sean O’Malley’s UFC 276 training camp | Video

Rising bantamweight star Sean O’Malley faces his first Top 10 ranked opponent when he takes on Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

O’Malley (15-1) is ranked No. 13 in the UFC’s 135-pound division. He’s riding a three-fight winning streak, all by knockout of technical knockout. Munhoz (19-7, 1 NC) is coming of back-to-back losses and is in desperate need of a win. He’s currently ranked No. 10.

(Video Courtesy of Sean O’Malley)