Take a look inside Miesha Tate’s training camp for UFC return | Episode 3 Video

July 9, 2021
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returns to the octagon for the first time since November 2016 on July 17 taking on Marion Reneau in the UFC on ESPN 26 co-main event. The 34-year old mother of two posted a video to YouTube chronicling her journey back to competition.

Miesha Tate is looking shredded ahead of UFC return

(Courtesy of Miesha Tate)

