Take a look inside Conor McGregor’s new ‘pub’ | Drone footage

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor shared drone footage inside his new “pub” called The Black Forge. The impressive video takes a look behind the doors of his new sprawling establishment.

“The Notorious” is on the mend following successful surgery to repair a broken leg suffered in the UFC 264 main event on July 10.

