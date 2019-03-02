Take a look inside Cody Garbrandt’s UFC 235 fight camp

(Courtesy of UFC)

Cody “No Love” Garbrandt talks fight prep, training as a new father, and proper nutrition while prepping for his upcoming fight. Hear more of his story as he begins his run to gain back the bantamweight championship. Garbrandt faces Pedro Munhoz at UFC 235.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.