Take a look back at Yan Xiaonan’s rise in the UFC women’s strawweight division

UFC strawweight Yan Xiaonan has yet to suffer a defeat in her UFC career, reeling off six consecutive wins since joining the promotion in 2017. Yan will face former strawweight champion Carla Esparza in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt Face-Offs Video

(Courtesy of UFC)